Accompanied by their parents Andrew Aravind (in red), 37, a driver, and Lalitha Magenthran (in blue), 34, a housewife, siblings (from left) Ragavanesh, five, Abhivarnesh, four, and Nilashini, three, attended Pongal festivities at Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple in Yishun yesterday.

The harvest festival, which began on Wednesday, is celebrated by the Tamil community over four days. Customs include letting a pot of milk, rice and jaggery boil over, which represents abundance and prosperity.