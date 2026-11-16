A constellation of events to light up Singapore skies

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The 2025 Beaver Moon arrived in Singapore with the Taurids Meteor Shower. In 2026, it will come after the Leonids Meteor Shower.

SINGAPORE – As night falls in Singapore over the coming weeks, make a wish: you might just catch a shooting star.

Look to the skies from Nov 17 to 25 for three celestial appearances – a meteor shower, the second supermoon of 2026, and the planet Uranus, said the Science Centre Observatory in a statement on Nov 16.

The Leonid meteor shower, which is expected to peak around Nov 17 to 18, is best seen with the naked eye between 3am and 5.30am on both days.

The phenomenon is best viewed with an unobstructed view of the sky and minimal artificial lighting, such as East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park, West Coast Park, Marina Barrage or the Southern Ridges.

Viewers should avoid looking at bright screens and allow their eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the dark for the best chance of spotting meteors, the observatory added.

Under ideal viewing conditions, viewers may see up to 15 meteors per hour. However, actual numbers of meteors that can be seen from Singapore are usually lower due to light pollution and frequent cloud cover.

The meteor shower draws its name from the constellation Leo, where the meteors appear to radiate from, though their origin is debris that came from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle .

Calling all supermoon Bea-lie-vers

On Nov 24, Singapore’s night sky will also be lit up by the second of the year’s supermoon trio, known as the Beaver Moon.

It will rise in the east-northeast of the island at 6.34pm that day and reach full phase at about 10.54pm, the observatory said, adding that the moon should be easily visible across Singapore if skies are clear .

November’s full moon is known as Beaver Moon because it coincides with the time of year when beavers traditionally retreat to their lodges, having stored enough food to sustain them through the winter months.

The first supermoon of 2026 was the Wolf Moon in January. The third and final supermoon of the year will be the Cold Moon on Dec 23 to 24. It will be the closest and largest supermoon of the year.

Uranus to be at its brightest

A day after the supermoon, Uranus is expected to be at its brightest for the year, appearing in the sky after sunset, in front of the constellation Taurus, near the Pleiades star cluster.

While it is theoretically possible to see Uranus with the naked eye , the planet is best seen through a telescope, where it appears as a tiny, greenish disk, the observatory said.

Uranus will be brightest on Nov 25 as it is at its closest to Earth for the year, an event known as opposition.

This occurs when the Earth is positioned between the Sun and Uranus, making the planet appear opposite the Sun in the sky.

The next Uranus at opposition will occur on Nov 30, 2027, the observatory added.

More meteors shower to come

The next meteor shower visible in Singapore will be the Geminid s , which will peak on Dec 13 to 14, the observatory said.

Meteor showers occur when Earth travels through various clouds of interplanetary debris, left behind by comets or asteroids. As particles of rock and dust enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, producing streaks of light known as meteors.

The denser the debris cloud, the more meteors may be visible.

The Leonid m eteor s hower in November is known for its historic meteor storms, the observatory added.

Roughly every 33 years, the shower can intensify into a spectacular meteor storm, with hundreds or even thousands of meteors streaking across the sky every hour. The last Leonid meteor storm occurred in 2002, with the next potential one expected in the 2030s.

Budding astronomy enthusiasts can participate in the Science Centre Observatory’s stargazing programmes to learn more about the night sky.

The Stargazing and Digital Planetarium Live Show begins with a planetarium show at the Omni-Theatre followed by a stargazing session. The Stargazer Experience teaches participants on how to use a telescope before heading out for a stargazing session in the field.