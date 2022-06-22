A carefully calibrated dose of help to address rising food and utility bills

The hefty 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve, the biggest increase since 1994, has been making headlines over the past week. Similar aggressive moves were made in Singapore not too long ago, when the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened its monetary policy for the third time since October last year.

Hiking rates will cool demand, but will not stop the war in Ukraine, ease supply chain disruptions or rein in the ensuing global rise in oil, gas and food prices now driving inflation.