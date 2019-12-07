A call out for those going the extra mile and doing good for society

The Play For Good band comprises amateur musicians who perform old tunes for the elderly in nursing homes to put a smile on their faces.

After The Straits Times featured the band in its annual Causes Week pages last December, several singers and musicians approached it and offered to help out, said band founder Jeremy Sun, 54.

He added that scheduling performances is now easier, as there are two percussionists who can cover for each other and several singers who can rotate their role if any of them is unable to attend a session.

The band has been providing the free service since 2015.

"About seven or eight (musicians) came to see our sessions and rehearsals, and four of them have stayed since," said Mr Sun.

The group now has 16 members.

Mr Sun started the band after he realised that many elderly people feel lonely and neglected. He felt that music would be a great way to connect with them.

The band plays about once a month on weekends and has received more interest from nursing homes since the ST article.

Mr Sun said: "One society asked us (following the article) if we could hold an open-mike session for the elderly, and we gave it a try. The response was very good, and some of the seniors will be performing at an upcoming family day event."

The group is hoping to build an app to link up bands and nursing homes, he said. "Nursing homes could put up time slots on the app and bands can then choose when they are available to perform."

Meanwhile, Bright Vision Hospital's pop-up salon said it has had more people joining its cause since it was featured in ST last December.

The salon provides grooming services such as haircuts, manicures and pedicures for patients at the community hospital in Hougang.

The hospital's community relations manager Nina Wong said 15 new volunteers have offered their hairdressing services since the article was published. The pool of volunteers was about 30 last year.

Causes Week, which The Straits Times launched to highlight the good work of groups and individuals, helped to create awareness of the pop-up salon, said Ms Wong.

"We are very appreciative of the support from our volunteers and are motivated to expand our patients' activities further."

Causes Week returns this year, for the eighth time, from Dec 16.

Anyone with an inspiring good Samaritan story or a good cause to share can write in by next Friday.