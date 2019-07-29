A brush with the past at Jalan Kayu

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Dr Lam Pin Min, MP for Sengkang West and adviser to the SMC's grassroots organisations, adding the finishing touches to a wall mural depicting life in the past by artist Vincent Seet yesterday. Mr Seet and fellow Jalan Kayu artist Ng Peng Sing painted a mural each at a Housing Board block in the area, where more than 1,500 residents attended the annual Jalan Kayu carnival yesterday. The family carnival featured games, rides, bouncy castles, a bicentennial exhibition, and food and drink stalls selling local dishes such as roti prata and putu piring.