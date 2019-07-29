A brush with the past at Jalan Kayu

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Dr Lam Pin Min, MP for Sengkang West and adviser to the SMC's grassroots organisations, adding the finishing touches to a wall mural depicting life in the past by artist Vincent Seet yesterday. Mr Seet and fellow Jalan Kayu artist Ng Peng Sing painted a mural each at a Housing Board block in the area, where more than 1,500 residents attended the annual Jalan Kayu carnival yesterday. The family carnival featured games, rides, bouncy castles, a bicentennial exhibition, and food and drink stalls selling local dishes such as roti prata and putu piring.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2019, with the headline 'A brush with the past at Jalan Kayu'. Print Edition | Subscribe
