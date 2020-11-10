A breath of unity amid pandemic

From now until Nov 15, Gardens by the Bay’s Supertree Grove plays host to Dandelion, a 2m-tall interactive installation that allows people in Singapore and Japan to interact with one another via dandelion fluffs. When someone in Singapore “blows” at the dandelion of the installation, dandelion fluffs will travel virtually to Dandelion installations in Japan and bloom into peonies there. In the same way, dandelion fluffs from Japan will bloom into sakuras in Singapore when someone in Japan “blows” at the Dandelion installation there. Visitors have to scan a QR code and point their smartphones at the dandelion structure to “blow” at it. Launched simultaneously in Singapore and Japan, Dandelion is a way for people to connect with one another during the pandemic, when international borders are closed to the majority of travellers. Dandelion is a collaboration between Gardens by the Bay and Tokyo-based creative company NAKED, as part of the latter’s Breath/Bless Project. The project is conceptualised by the founder of NAKED, the artist Ryotaro Muramatsu, as an expression of peace in difficult times, and a collective monument of mankind’s solidarity and unity with one another. NAKED hopes to install the Dandelion network in other major cities to connect various communities around the world.