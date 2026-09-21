‘A bittersweet moment’: Baby, mother care firm Tollyjoy to wind down brand after 55 years

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Founded in 1971, Tollyjoy manufactures and markets products under the Tollyjoy and Little Precious brands.

SINGAPORE – Tollyjoy, a home-grown company that specialises in baby- and mother-care products, is “winding down its brand” after 55 years, it announced in a social media post on Sept 15 .

It said: “Through the years, we have had the privilege of growing alongside generations of families, creating memories that we will always treasure.”

“It is with grateful hearts that Tollyjoy shares that we will soon be taking our final bow and winding down the brand. While this is a bittersweet moment, we are deeply thankful for the trust and support that have carried us through more than five decades.”

“To every parent and family who welcomed Tollyjoy into your homes, thank you for allowing us to accompany you on your parenting journey,” it added.

Customers can visit its retail partners and pick up Tollyjoy products at special farewell prices, the brand said in the post .

Founded in 1971, Tollyjoy manufactures and markets products under the Tollyjoy and Little Precious brands. Products include milk bottles and baby-related cleaning products and gifts.

It is not known if the Little Precious brand would be wound down as well.

The Straits Times has contacted Tollyjoy for more information.