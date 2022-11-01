A bicycle’s 40-day trip to S’pore, ‘moon landing’ picture among ST wins at global Eppy awards

SINGAPORE – Before any good bicycle transforms a person into a commuter, it must first travel across the globe.

But this transnational journey is mostly invisible, with the only proof that bicycles were shipped across the world being receipts and hushed admissions by middle men like logistics agents and cargo workers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a team of journalists from The Straits Times followed the journey of a humble bicycle to chart how the global supply chain crunch had stretched this typical trip from 14 to 40 days.

Ms Joyce Lim, one of the journalists who contributed to the story, said they wanted to use the simple scenario of a bike delivery to illustrate how congestion at some of the world’s major ports could cause delays.

But hunting down the story itself led to multiple challenges in tracking the movement of the bicycle.

Ms Lim said: “It was challenging to track down the bicycle especially when it was moved by land at the last minute to different seaports in China before it got loaded onto a vessel to Singapore… This was because the bicycle was handled by different logistics agents in China who were initially unwilling to disclose the route as they wanted to maintain a competitive advantage.”

But once the data was collected, Ms Lim said the ST digital graphics team was able to illustrate, with the help of satellite images, how this congestion would have looked like in real time.

Published in December 2021, the infographic – “Supply chains, interrupted: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore” – was one of four ST projects to top the global Editor & Publisher Eppy Awards 2022.

The annual awards, which began in 1996, received global submissions across over 30 categories this year.

The panel of judges said the infographic allowed them to “be on the journey with the bicycle” and that it was incredibly informative.

“Climate code red: Saving Singapore’s shores”, an interactive story about the effects of climate change on the island’s coastline, was crowned the best innovation project on a website.

Ms Stephanie Adeline, the team leader who pulled the project together, said: “We wanted to show, not just tell, readers what that could look like. But it’s also equally important to show that what we do in the next few decades can make a difference.”

To do so, data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was extracted to approximate the impact of climate change on the well-known site of Merlion Park, depending on efforts taken to curtail it.

Ms Adeline added: “(With this project) we wanted to strike a balance between showing all the scenarios – even the extreme worst-case scenario while also delivering the message that these are merely projections, and it’s not too late to minimise the damage.”

It was praised by judges for its “first-rate reporting and visuals that show what will happen to Singapore if climate change is not adequately addressed”.