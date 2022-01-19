97 students in S'pore awarded for contributions to cyber security

SINGAPORE - Lee Yi Terng's first brush with technology began at the age of three, when he would play around with his father's computer.

As he got older, his family noticed his interest and began asking for his help to do simple things like fixing their Wi-Fi, which gradually progressed to more complex tasks such as configuring firewalls and answering their questions about potential phishing scams and sketchy websites.

Eventually, in 2020, he set up an interest group where he taught others about cloud security through a series of weekly workshops.

And on Wednesday (Jan 19), the 19-year-old was presented with the gold award at the Cybersecurity Student Volunteer and Recognition Programme (SVRP) awards ceremony.

Organised by the Association of Information Security Professionals and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, the awards recognise students who have made large contributions to the cyber-security space on top of their studies and other responsibilities, including supporting events and demonstrating leadership.

All 97 award winners volunteered for at least 30 hours, with gold award winners like Mr Lee having to volunteer for at least 150 hours to qualify for the award.

Guest of honour, Mr Tan Kiat How, who is Minister of State for Communications and Information, said: "This is a huge commitment as this is on top of your studies and other responsibilities. All of you should be proud of what you have managed to achieve."

Mr Lee, who is in his final year at Singapore Polytechnic, said he was very grateful for the award.

"It's definitely not the end for me - even though I'm going to the army, I'm exploring other ways I can bring cloud security workshops to youths in other ways, and also how else I can contribute to the community."

He added that he has already applied to join a cyber-defence unit during his national service.

Speaking at the event held at Lifelong Learning Institute, Mr Tan said that cyber threats are constantly evolving in both scale and sophistication.

"Malicious cyber actors are always developing new tactics, techniques, and procedures to exploit vulnerabilities on an ever-expanding array of apps, devices and platforms. We must stand ready when the next big threat strikes."

Mr Tan added that an accelerating pace of digitalisation, exacerbated by Covid-19, an ever-evolving cyber-threat landscape, and a greater likelihood of cyber disruptions causing physical, real-world impact, point to the need for a bigger and more capable pool of cyber-security professionals.