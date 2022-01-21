97 student volunteers awarded for contributions to cyber security

Lee Yi Terng had his first brush with technology at the age of three, when he would play around with his father's computer.

As he got older, his family noticed his interest and began asking for his help to do simple things like fixing their Wi-Fi, which gradually progressed to more complex tasks such as configuring firewalls and answering their questions about potential phishing scams and sketchy websites.

In 2020, he set up an interest group where he taught others about cloud security through a series of weekly workshops.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old was presented with the gold award at the Cybersecurity Student Volunteer and Recognition Programme (SVRP) awards ceremony.

Organised by the Association of Information Security Professionals and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, the awards recognise students who have made large contributions to the cyber-security space on top of their studies and other responsibilities, including supporting events and demonstrating leadership.

All 97 award winners volunteered for at least 30 hours, with gold award winners like Mr Lee having to volunteer for at least 150 hours to qualify for the award.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information and the guest of honour, said: "This is a huge commitment as this is on top of your studies and other responsibilities.

"All of you should be proud of what you have managed to achieve."

Mr Lee, who is in his final year at Singapore Polytechnic, said he was very grateful for the award.

"It's definitely not the end for me. Even though I'm going to the army, I'm exploring other ways I can bring cloud security workshops to youth in other ways and also how else I can contribute to the community."

He said he had already applied to join a cyber-defence unit during his national service.

Speaking at the event held at the Lifelong Learning Institute, Mr Tan said that cyber threats are constantly evolving in both scale and sophistication.

"Malicious cyber actors are always developing new tactics, techniques and procedures to exploit vulnerabilities on an ever-expanding array of apps, devices and platforms. We must stand ready when the next big threat strikes."

Mr Tan added that the accelerating pace of digitalisation, ever-evolving cyber-threat landscape, and greater likelihood of cyber disruptions causing a physical, real-world impact, point to the need for a bigger and more capable pool of cyber-security professionals.

Thus, growing a robust talent pipeline is one of the foundations of Singapore's cyber-security strategy, said Mr Tan, adding that this process begins upstream, with youth in schools.

He added that the Government aims to use programmes like SVRP to develop a strong pipeline of cyber-security professionals, and a cyber-security workforce that is positioned to seize and take advantage of the growing opportunities in the sector.

Addressing the award winners, he said: "A career in cyber security is meaningful. I would encourage you to explore and consider this option carefully."

One of the merit award winners, Ms Tay Ru Yi, said that while she does not intend to pursue cyber security as a career, she believes in its importance.

The 18-year-old Hwa Chong Institution student, who hopes to be an educator, helped develop a framework for youth who want to start learning what cyber security is, as well as an award system for them.

She said: "Cyber security will continue to be a hobby and a necessary part of my life, especially with the pervasiveness of cyber threats in our smart nation."