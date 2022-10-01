950,000 HDB households to receive third tranche of GST vouchers, rebates in Oct

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly goods and services tax (GST) voucher U-Save and service and conservancy (S&CC) rebates in October, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday.

The amounts paid will range from $110 to $190 for the U-Save vouchers, and half or one month for the S&CC rebates, making them identical to those given out in July.

This is the third payout of the financial year, with the first given out in April. A final tranche will be disbursed in January 2023.

The rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme and the Household Support Package announced at Budget 2022.

MOF said the rebates will provide continuing help to defray GST and other living expenses of lower-to middle-income Singaporean households.

Eligible households will receive S&CC rebates to offset between 1½ months and 3½ months of their bills each year through the enhanced GST Voucher scheme.

The U-Save rebates were doubled this financial year from last financial year, and will amount to eight to 10 months' worth of utility bills for the average household living in one-and two-room HDB flats, and about four to six months' worth of utility bills for those in three-and four-room flats.

A total of $720 million will be disbursed this financial year through the two rebates, with families receiving between $440 and $760 in U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat types.

The rebates are on top of a $100 household utilities credit that was given out to 1.2 million households by September. This was announced in June under a $1.5 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with higher inflation.