950,000 HDB households to get first tranche of 2023 GST Vouchers in April

SINGAPORE – About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly U-Save Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebate in April, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday.

The total in U-Save vouchers each eligible household will receive in the 2023 financial year starting in April ranges from $440 to $760, depending on the flat type. This amount is the same as that in FY2022, which is double the households’ regular U-Save vouchers.

The rebate for S&CC, which are fees for estate maintenance, ranges from 1.5 months to 3.5 months.

These payouts are part of the enhanced permanent GST Voucher scheme and Household Support Package announced at Budget 2023 to help Singaporeans tide over higher inflation and to cushion the impact of the GST rate increase.

The GST Voucher payments comprise cash, MediSave, U-Save for utilities and S&CC rebate.

The payments are meant to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans.

This financial year’s S&CC and U-Save payouts amount to eight to 10 months’ worth of utilities bills for the average household living in a one- or two-room HDB flat, and about four to six months’ worth of utilities bills for the average household living in a three- or four-room flat, MOF said.

They will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts managed by their respective town councils.

These payouts will be given in four tranches – in April, July and October this year, and January 2024, said MOF.