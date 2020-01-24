950 GP clinics open at different times over CNY weekend

Nearly 950 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year long weekend from today to Monday.

The clinics will be open at different times, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

To check which GP clinics will be open and when, members of the public can visit the MOH's website, its directory of licensed healthcare institutions' website, the Agency for Integrated Care website and the Community Health Assist Scheme webpage.

They can also access the HealthHub mobile application, which is available on the iTunes and Google Play stores.

The ministry has encouraged people who do not feel well during the festive period to visit their general practitioner, or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions.

MOH also said members of the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.