95-year-old Singaporean woman among 11 new cases in community

Two Singaporean women, aged 95 and 65, are among the 11 new community Covid-19 cases yesterday.

They are family members of a previous confirmed case, a 73-year-old woman whose infection was announced last Sunday, the Ministry of Heath (MOH) said yesterday.

Besides the two women, there were also three other Singaporean community cases - two women, aged 26 and 38, and a 57-year-old man.

All five Singaporeans are linked to previously confirmed cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

The sixth case is a 49-year-old permanent resident who lives in the Cassia @ Penjuru dormitory and was proactively tested as part of efforts to clear foreign worker dormitories.

The remaining community cases were five work permit holders, four of whom had been picked up from proactive screening.

Three were tested before they were due to start work in essential services, and one was tested as part of screening of migrant workers at shophouses in Balestier Road that were close to a cluster in the area.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining work permit holder case, MOH said.

Eight of the 11 cases were asymptomatic.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 250 of the 261 new cases reported yesterday.

MOH said the fewer number of cases yesterday was partly due to fewer swab tests conducted.

Update on cases New cases: 261 Imported: 0 In community: 11 (5 Singaporeans, 1 PR, 5 work permit holders) In dormitories: 250 Active cases: 12,950 In hospitals: 307 (4 in ICU) In community facilities: 12,643 Deaths: 24 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 24,200 Discharged yesterday: 305 TOTAL CASES: 37,183

The new cases bring the country's total to 37,183.

A new cluster at a dormitory at 781 Woodlands Avenue 9 was also confirmed yesterday, while the cluster at Acacia Home at 30 Admiralty Street was closed as no new cases were linked to it for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to six in the past week from five the week before, said MOH.

Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

A total of 305 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 24,209, the ministry said.

These include nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19, but who died of other causes, which MOH counts as having recovered.

Currently, 307 confirmed cases are still in hospital, with four of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,643 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-four people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore. Globally, more than 6.7 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 390,000 have died.