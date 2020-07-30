95 more dorms cleared of Covid-19; over 80% of all dorm residents free of virus

Ninety-five more foreign worker dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 as of yesterday, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This brings the total cleared to 975 dormitories and 64 blocks for recovered workers in 17 purpose-built dormitories.

In addition, about 262,000 workers in dormitories either have recovered or been tested and found to be free of the virus as of Tuesday. This represents more than 80 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents.

The 95 newly cleared dormitories comprise one purpose-built dormitory, 78 factory-converted dormitories and 16 construction temporary quarters.

Another 12 blocks for recovered workers in six purpose-built dormitories were cleared, said MOM.

These include a block in Kian Teck Hostel, making the hostel the 17th purpose-built dorm to be cleared out of 43 such dorms in Singapore.

The Straits Times understands that Kian Teck Hostel has also met MOM's conditions for its residents to resume work. These conditions entail arranging staggered pick-up and drop-off timings between employers and dormitory operators and the confirmation of workers' residential addresses on the MOM database.

Workers must also download FWMOMCare app to update their health and residential status, and download TraceTogether to facilitate contact tracing.

MOM added that many of the 262,000 who have recovered or been tested and found to be free of the virus are staying in cleared dorms, and can resume work as soon as these conditions are met.

The multi-ministry task force combating the Covid-19 outbreak said last Friday that all migrant worker dorms will be cleared of the virus by Aug 7. The only exceptions are 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dorms that will serve as quarantine facilities for 28,000 workers still serving out their isolation period.