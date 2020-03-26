940,000 households to get $134 million in S&CC rebates

About 940,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will receive rebates on service and conservancy charges (S&CC), worth $134 million, from next month to March next year, as the Government seeks to help them with their expenses amid difficult economic times.

The Ministry of Finance said yesterday that eligible Singaporean households will each receive a total of 1½ to 3½ months' worth of S&CC rebates depending on their flat type, as part of the support package announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget speech last month. They will be notified through letters from the end of this month, and will receive their quarterly S&CC rebates next month, in July and October, as well as in January next year.

Those living in one-room or two-room flats will receive 3½ months' worth of payouts; those in three-or four-room flats will get 2½ months' worth; those in five-room flats will get two months' worth. Executive or multi-generation flat owners will still be eligible for 1½ months' worth of payouts for financial year 2020.

The rebates have been paid out annually by the Government since 2013 to help directly offset S&CC payments. The 1½ to 3½ months' worth of rebates paid out have remained constant in the last three years.

Those with questions relating to S&CC rebate payment can contact their town councils, while those with questions about their eligibility can call 1800-866-3078 between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or e-mail sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg