91 deregistered vehicles impounded by LTA and police in September

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The maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles was raised in February 2026.

SINGAPORE – Ninety-one deregistered vehicles were impounded after an islandwide crackdown in September, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the police said in a joint statement on Oct 5.

This comes on the back of an increase in reported cases of deregistered vehicles used on Singapore roads, from 75 in 2024 to 245 in 2025, the authorities had said in September.

Measures to curb such offences have been tightened.

The maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles were raised in February 2026.

First-time offenders will be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed for up to two years. For repeat offenders, the penalties will be doubled.

The use of deregistered vehicles poses a serious road safety risk as they are neither roadworthy nor have valid insurance, said the authorities. They also lack valid certificates of entitlement or road tax.

When deregistering a vehicle, owners should ensure that all necessary administrative processes are completed, said LTA .

For example, in the case of a vehicle being traded in, the transfer of ownership should be completed before the vehicle is deregistered.

Owners should also ensure that buyers confirm the transfer transaction on LTA’s OneMotoring website.

Those exporting their vehicles should ensure relevant disposal documents are obtained for submission to LTA, as the last registered vehicle owner will be investigated in cases of misuse.

The authorities remind vehicle owners to fulfil their responsibilities when deregistering their vehicles and ensure proper disposal in accordance with LTA’s requirements.

LTA also encourages members of the public to report any suspected keeping or use of deregistered vehicles via OneMotoring or the OneService app .

The authorities say that they will “take a firm stance against the keeping and use of deregistered vehicles and will continue to enforce against those who do so”.