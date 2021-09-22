$900m in JSS payouts will go to nearly 44,000 firms from Sept 30

More than 43,900 employers will receive payouts totalling over $900 million from Sept 30 under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) to support the wages of more than 570,000 local employees.

With these payouts, more than $27.6 billion in JSS support would have been disbursed since the introduction of the scheme at the Unity Budget in February last year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said in a statement yesterday.

Employers who have made mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for their local employees for the months of April to July this year by the stated deadlines will qualify for the payouts.

The September payouts will cover wages from April to July, and include the enhanced JSS payouts during the phase two and three (heightened alert) periods in July and last month.

The four-month payout coverage is higher than the usual three-month coverage to provide cash flow support to companies affected by the protracted Covid-19 crisis, said MOF and Iras.

The payout for wages that are paid after July 31 will be disbursed in December.

Eligible employers will be notified by post of their payout amount later this month. They can also log in to myTax Portal on the Iras website to view the electronic copy of their letter.

Employers who have registered for PayNow Corporate - or who register by Friday - or have existing Giro arrangements with Iras can expect to receive the JSS payouts from Sept 30. Other employers will receive their cheques from Oct 15.

Fitness chain Gymmboxx, which has seven gyms across the island, welcomed the payouts.

"Increasing the scope of coverage would be ideal, but during this period of economic uncertainty, any help, big or small, will go a long way," its spokesman Sarina Goh said yesterday.

"JSS was a big help in retaining our staff, as we did not introduce any salary reduction schemes amid months of zero revenue. At the same time, we were able to send our staff for courses to further enhance their skills in coaching and sports science."

Literary non-profit organisation Sing Lit Station (SLS), which has five full-time employees and one part-time worker, also benefited from the JSS. Between last October and July, SLS engaged three trainees under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

"JSS, along with the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, enabled SLS to retain its staff and convert one of the trainees to a full-time position, while creating new opportunities for them," said a spokesman for SLS.

About $23 million in JSS payouts for this month is being withheld from 500 employers as part of Iras' anti-gaming efforts to ensure that payouts are fairly and correctly disbursed.

This is pending review and the employers' submission of supporting documents to Iras to substantiate their eligibility.

These 500 employers make up about 1.1 per cent of all employers who qualify for the payouts.

The employers will receive their payouts once Iras has verified the authenticity and accuracy of the information submitted. Their payouts will be adjusted or denied if issues are found during the review.

MOF and Iras reminded employers to contribute the right CPF amount for their employees based on actual wages paid.

Employers' CPF contributions are used to determine the amount of JSS payout.

Other than having their JSS payouts denied, offenders can be charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

• Businesses or individuals who wish to report any malpractices or potential abuses of the JSS may do so by e-mail at jssreport@iras.gov.sg or online at go.gov.sg/jssreport

More information on the scheme can be found at go.gov.sg/jss