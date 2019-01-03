900,000 HDB households to get utilities rebate this month

About 900,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive vouchers to offset part of their utility bills this month.

The Ministry of Finance said yesterday that these households will receive a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100 this quarter, or up to $390 annually, depending on the type of their HDB flat.

U-Save is one of the three components of the permanent goods and services tax (GST) voucher scheme, which aims to help lower overall household expenses.

It is distributed every three months.

It was announced in Budget 2018 that eligible households will receive an additional $20 a year (or $5 per quarter) for three years, starting this year.

For the current quarter, households in one-or two-room flats will receive $100, and those in three-room flats will get $90, while families living in four-room flats will receive $80, the ministry said.

Those living in five-room flats will receive $70, and those in executive or multi-generation flats will get $60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for this GST Voucher.

The ministry said in its statement that the scheme has enabled households in one-and two-room HDB flats to receive support equivalent to about three to four months of their utility bills, on average, in a year.

Those living in three-and four-room flats will be given support equivalent to one to two months of utility bills, it added.

The Government is expected to spend about $300 million on the U-Save rebate this year.

The public can call SP Group on 6671-7117 or e-mail customersupport@spgroup.com.sg for more information on U-Save.

For details on the GST Voucher, go to www.gstvoucher.gov.sg