9-year-old from India among 29 new Covid-19 cases, all imported

A nine-year-old girl from India was among the 29 coronavirus cases, all imported, confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 59,565.

The dependant's pass holder was asymptomatic and had travelled from India.

The imported cases reported included two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Another two dependant's pass holders were Indian nationals who had travelled from India and the UAE.

There were also two long-term visit pass holders and four work pass holders who arrived from India.

Ten of the cases reported yesterday were work permit holders, of whom six were foreign domestic workers.

They arrived from India, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The remaining five cases were short-term visit pass holders.

One of them was a 46-year-old Italian man who arrived in Singapore for a work project. Three of the cases arrived from India and Indonesia to visit family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while another Indian national was here to study.

Among the new cases, 26 were asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic. They tested positive while serving their stay-home notice or while in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 13 cases in the week before to three cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from three in the week before to two in the past week.

MOH said that among the 213 confirmed cases reported between Jan 26 and Feb 1, 116 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 32 have tested negative, and 65 serology test results are pending.

With 43 cases discharged yesterday, 59,256 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 45 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 220 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.