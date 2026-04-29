Straitstimes.com header logo

9-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio; driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dashcam footage of the accident uploaded on social media shows a black car running a red light and colliding with a boy.

Dashcam footage of the accident uploaded on social media shows a black car driving through a junction while the traffic light is red and colliding with a boy.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Wong Man Shun

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving causing hurt after an accident between a car and a bicycle in Ang Mo Kio on April 29.

A nine-year-old cyclist was taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, towards Lentor Gardens, at 2.30pm on April 29. Police added that investigations are ongoing.

Dashcam footage of the accident uploaded on social media shows a black car driving through a junction and colliding with a boy as he cycles across the road. The traffic light for vehicles is red at the time.

The impact sends the boy flying a few metres before he lands face-first on the road.

A woman, who was also cycling, parks her bicycle on the pedestrian refuge island before going to help the boy, the video shows.

There is another boy who was riding pillion on the woman’s bicycle. He squats on the island, watching the scene unfold.

A construction worker is seen rushing to the victim’s side. The boy who was hit by the car appears to struggle to stand on his own and is carried off the road by the construction worker.

The driver of the black car can be seen stepping out of his vehicle before re-entering it.

The woman appears to confront the driver after the boy has been carried away.

More on this topic
70-year-old among four taken to hospital after accident involving private ambulance on KJE
Police looking for car driver after hit-and-run near Woodlands Checkpoint
See more on

Ang Mo Kio

Accidents - traffic

Traffic/Road rules

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.