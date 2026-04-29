9-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio; driver arrested

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Dashcam footage of the accident uploaded on social media shows a black car driving through a junction while the traffic light is red and colliding with a boy.

SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving causing hurt after an accident between a car and a bicycle in Ang Mo Kio on April 29.

A nine-year-old cyclist was taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, towards Lentor Gardens, at 2.30pm on April 29. Police added that investigations are ongoing.

Dashcam footage of the accident uploaded on social media shows a black car driving through a junction and colliding with a boy as he cycles across the road. The traffic light for vehicles is red at the time.

The impact sends the boy flying a few metres before he lands face-first on the road .

A woman, who was also cycling, parks her bicycle on the pedestrian refuge island before going to help the boy, the video shows.

There is another boy who was riding pillion on the woman’s bicycle. He squats on the island, watching the scene unfold.

A construction worker is seen rushing to the victim’s side. The boy who was hit by the car appears to struggle to stand on his own and is carried off the road by the construction worker.

The driver of the black car can be seen stepping out of his vehicle before re-entering it.

The woman appears to confront the driver after the boy has been carried away.