9 suspects under investigation for assisting in illegal remote gambling

SINGAPORE - Nine suspects, seven of whom have been arrested, are being investigated over their involvement in illegal remote gambling activities.

More than $170,000 in cash was seized during an operation on Dec 9 and 10 by the Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspects, four women and five men aged between 43 and 75, are believed to have been acting as agents for remote gambling activities, said the police in a statement on Monday (Dec 14).

Remote gambling refers to illegal bets on events such as horse races placed through unofficial betting channels, usually conducted through smartphones.

Those convicted of assisting in providing unlawful remote gambling services are liable for a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Organising, managing or supervising remote gambling carries the same penalties.

The police said that they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including remote gambling, and that those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.