9 new imported cases here, none in the community

There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, bringing Singapore's tally to 60,137.

There were no new community cases or any from the workers' dormitories.

All were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices (SHNs) on arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their SHNs, said MOH. They were all asymptomatic when tested.

The nine cases comprised one Singaporean - a 45-year-old man returning from Indonesia - one work pass holder coming from Nepal, and seven work permit holders arriving from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Three of the work permit holders are foreign domestic workers, said MOH.

Two of these cases have been identified as contacts of previously detected cases.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations into these cases are in progress, and that all those identified as close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH also added that the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two per week in the past two weeks. However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to two in the past week.

Among the 75 confirmed cases reported from March 11 to 17, 38 cases have tested positive for their serology tests while 25 have tested negative. At press time, 12 serology test results are pending.

With 17 cases discharged yesterday, 59,986 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 87 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 9 Imported: 9 (1 Singaporean, 1 work pass holder, 7 work permit holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 106 In hospitals: 19 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 87 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,986 Discharged yesterday: 17 TOTAL CASES: 60,137

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 120 million people, and more than 2.6 million have died.