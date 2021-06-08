9 in 10 graduating students have signed up for jab: Chan Chun Sing

Almost nine in 10 students from graduating cohorts have signed up to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and half of them have received their first doses, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

About four in five polytechnic and first-year junior college students have registered for vaccination, as have five out of every seven students from Primary 6 to Secondary 3. Students in autonomous universities will be invited to sign up for their jabs from today, Mr Chan said.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said 200,000 of the 255,000 students invited to take the vaccine since June 1 have signed up. About 35,000 of them have received their first dose.

Giving an update on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for students, Mr Chan said in a Facebook post that the MOE vaccination centre at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central began operations yesterday. It is the first of four dedicated MOE vaccination centres to open, with the other three to be progressively opened for students in the coming days.

In his post, the minister said he had spoken to parents and students and was very encouraged that the students were keen to register themselves early.

"They told me they wanted to protect themselves, their families and friends. They also said it would better provide them peace of mind in preparing for their year-end exams," Mr Chan said.

When The Straits Times visited ITE College Central yesterday, some students turned up for their appointments alone, while others were accompanied by their parents.

Anderson-Serangoon Junior College student Edsel Lim, 18, said he has had the intention to get vaccinated ever since he heard that students were being invited to sign up. "It's just socially responsible to do so," he added.

BEING SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE It's just socially responsible to do so. ANDERSON-SERANGOON JUNIOR COLLEGE STUDENT EDSEL LIM, 18, about getting vaccinated.

Sengkang Secondary School student Hannah Hisham, 16, who was there with her mother, said her parents encouraged her to get the jab early, in case the coronavirus infection rate goes up.

"It's just best to get it over and done with," she said.

Mr Chase Lim, 24, a student at Temasek Polytechnic, said he was about to start an internship and wanted to get the vaccine so he could go to work in the office safely. He added that everyone he knew from his polytechnic had vaccination appointments.

Mr Chan said in his post that he was grateful for Singaporeans' understanding of the need to prioritise students in the national vaccination effort. "We will continue reaching out to our students and families who need more help to register and get their vaccinations done," he added.