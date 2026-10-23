$8,888 for a Star White iPhone Duo? New Apple device hits online resale platforms

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At around 11.30am on Oct 23, The Straits Times found over 700 listings of the iPhone Duo on Carousell.

SINGAPORE – Supply of the new iPhone Duo may be limited at launch on Oct 23 at physical stores worldwide, but Apple’s first foldable smartphone remains widely available online.

At around 11.30am on Oct 23, The Straits Times found over 700 listings of the newly launched device on online marketplace Carousell, including a certified listing by the platform with five left in stock.

Prices listed ranged from about $3,000 to over $6,000, with device specifications including variants of 256GB, 512GB, or 2TB of storage space, in Star White or Night Sky colour versions.

Some of the listings were accompanied by screengrabs of pre-orders, with details for pick-up from a physical Apple store.

Among the highest prices listed on the platform were $8,888 for a Star White-coloured phone with 256GB of storage, and $6,899 for a Night Sky-coloured phone with 2TB of storage.

Among the highest prices listed on the platform was $8,888 for a Star White-coloured phone with 256GB of storage. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Apple’s official recommended retail prices for the iPhone Duo begin at $3,099 for 256GB of storage, going up to $4,899 for 2TB.

Meanwhile, over 200 people queued outside Apple’s flagship Orchard Road store to get a first-hand glimpse of the device on Oct 23.

First in line in the walk-in queue was Adnan Mehta, 36, who had been waiting outside the store since 5.30am on Oct 22.

The clinical data management professional and two other friends had specially flown in from Mumbai for the launch, choosing to come here as they “wanted to explore both the great technology of iPhone’s new features in the great city of Singapore at the same time”.

Finding no cordons set up by the store upon arrival, he began queuing at a corner by the storefront.

By 7.30am on Oct 23, half an hour before the store was set to open, the queue had grown to almost 200 people fired up for the release of the device, with shipping estimates for pre-orders already stretching into early 2027.

Over 200 people queued outside Apple’s flagship Orchard Road store to get a first-hand glimpse of the device on Oct 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Apple had previously announced that several places in Asia would not have stock of the iPhone Duo for walk-in customers.

These included China , Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, the company said.