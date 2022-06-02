87% of probation orders completed in 2021, highest in 9 years

SINGAPORE - Some 87 per cent of probation orders that ended last year were completed, the highest since 2012, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in its Probation and Community Rehabilitation Service annual report on Thursday (June 2).

A total of 434 new probation orders were issued last year, comparable to the 428 issued in 2020. More than half of the new probationers last year were aged between 18 and 20 years, with over 85 per cent of the new orders ranging from 13 months to two years. Common offences for which probation orders were issued for last year included voluntarily causing hurt, theft and fraud.

Probation is a community rehabilitation sentence ordered by the courts that requires the offender to be supervised by a probation officer for a period of between six months and three years.

MSF attributed the increased completion rate to the rise in home-based learning and work-from-home arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed parents to better supervise probationers, and to be more involved in their rehabilitation.

For example, families ensured that probationers were constructively occupied amid limited social and recreational activities due to Covid-19 restrictions, and that probation conditions were adhered to.

MSF said local research shows that probationers with high family supervision are about 3 1/2 times more likely to complete their probation orders than those without.

Samantha (not her real name), 20, is among the 434 who started their probation last year.

She became rebellious after her father died when she was 14. She had a strained relationship with her aunt who was caring for her, and fell into bad company. She became pregnant at 16, and was placed on probation last year after she was convicted of cheating offences.

Samantha said a turning point came when she stood in court waiting for the verdict for her cheating offence. Currently serving her 27-month probation order, she has already made positive changes in her life, including improving her relationship with her aunt.

Samantha said: "Before (the start of my) probation, my aunt and I had a lot of miscommunication as I often stayed out late with my friends and treated her house like a hotel.

"But during probation, I started to spend a lot of time with my aunt, and started talking to her, telling her about bad things that happened. I started treating the house like a house, not a hotel," she added.

Her aunt also helps her to take care of her 3-year-old daughter, while she volunteered at a cat shelter as part of her probation, and also as she juggles polytechnic studies and several part-time jobs.

While Covid-19 movement restrictions have boosted the completion rate of probation orders, probation officers The Straits Times spoke to said the lifting of most of these restrictions in April this year can be a double-edged sword.