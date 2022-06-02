87% of probation orders completed in 2021, highest in 9 years

SINGAPORE - Some 87 per cent of probation orders that ended last year were completed, the highest since 2012, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in its Probation and Community Rehabilitation Service annual report on Thursday (June 2).
A total of 434 new probation orders were issued last year, comparable to the 428 issued in 2020. More than half of the new probationers last year were aged between 18 and 20 years, with over 85 per cent of the new orders ranging from 13 months to two years. Common offences for which probation orders were issued for last year included voluntarily causing hurt, theft and fraud.
Probation is a community rehabilitation sentence ordered by the courts that requires the offender to be supervised by a probation officer for a period of between six months and three years.
MSF attributed the increased completion rate to the rise in home-based learning and work-from-home arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed parents to better supervise probationers, and to be more involved in their rehabilitation.
For example, families ensured that probationers were constructively occupied amid limited social and recreational activities due to Covid-19 restrictions, and that probation conditions were adhered to.
MSF said local research shows that probationers with high family supervision are about 3 1/2 times more likely to complete their probation orders than those without.
Samantha (not her real name), 20, is among the 434 who started their probation last year.
She became rebellious after her father died when she was 14. She had a strained relationship with her aunt who was caring for her, and fell into bad company. She became pregnant at 16, and was placed on probation last year after she was convicted of cheating offences.
Samantha said a turning point came when she stood in court waiting for the verdict for her cheating offence. Currently serving her 27-month probation order, she has already made positive changes in her life, including improving her relationship with her aunt.
Samantha said: "Before (the start of my) probation, my aunt and I had a lot of miscommunication as I often stayed out late with my friends and treated her house like a hotel.
"But during probation, I started to spend a lot of time with my aunt, and started talking to her, telling her about bad things that happened. I started treating the house like a house, not a hotel," she added.
Her aunt also helps her to take care of her 3-year-old daughter, while she volunteered at a cat shelter as part of her probation, and also as she juggles polytechnic studies and several part-time jobs.
While Covid-19 movement restrictions have boosted the completion rate of probation orders, probation officers The Straits Times spoke to said the lifting of most of these restrictions in April this year can be a double-edged sword.
Probation officer Famirah Farhana said some probationers under her care have already skipped some in-person reporting sessions, which are part of the conditions of probation and were moved online during the pandemic.
"They are punctual coming to sessions on Zoom, but now that it's back to face-to-face meetings, they may be resistant, sometimes they don't show up or are late, and some are not even present for home visits," she said, adding that probationers may now also spend more time with friends who led them astray and find it tough to break away from such negative peer influence.
But Dr Martin Wong, Xin Yuan Community Care president and a voluntary probation officer, said that Singapore's reopening will allow the probationers to be engaged in more meaningful activities.
He linked his charity up with MSF last year to engage probationers in community service, and had them pack and deliver fruits and vegetables to seniors' homes last year. But this year, the probationers started to interact with the seniors by helping them use the exercise equipment at the Xin Yuan Activity And Wellness Centre in Toa Payoh, in addition to packing and distributing food to them.
"The life-changing moments are really the interactions they have with the seniors, who can be like grandparents to them, giving them guidance," said Dr Wong. "Some seniors who are isolated also start opening up to the probationers."
Regardless of the easing of restrictions, Samantha is determined to complete her probation.
"I learnt that no matter how bad the things you do, when you screw up, there will still be people who will support you," said Samantha.
"My probation officer, volunteer probation officer and my aunt have been helping me a lot during probation. They were encouraging when my results were not good, they motivated me to want to be better. Even when I didn't believe in myself, they did."
Going forward, Samantha has hopes of earning a business degree and pursuing a career in marketing, which she is working towards with as a part-time marketing executive at a make-up start-up.
"I want to graduate from polytechnic, get a stable job and become a good mother for my daughter."