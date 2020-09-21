85-year-old teaches cooking on Facebook Live

PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Today is World Alzheimer's Day, and dementia is no barrier to staying active, as Madam See Liang Hau, 85, shows. She teaches others how to cook via Facebook Live in a series by her home, Apex Harmony Lodge, to empower residents like her. As Covid-19 sees many go online to learn and communicate, The Straits Times captures some of their experiences.

