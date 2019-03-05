83-year-old woman dies after accident involving three cars and a motorcycle in Jurong East

SINGAPORE - An 83-year-old pedestrian died after an accident on Tuesday evening (March 5) involving the woman, three cars and a motorcycle in Jurong East.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Jurong East Street 31 at 6.58pm.

The motorcyclist and two of the car drivers, aged between 34 and 72, were conscious when taken to hospital.

The 83-year-old woman was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. But she later died from her injuries.

In a video clip of the accident posted on the SG Kay Poh Facebook page, a horn can be heard blaring in the background.

An elderly woman is seen lying in the middle of a two-lane road, with passers-by trying to help her. Across from the woman, a younger man lies on a grass patch, near a motorcycle beside the road. Some members of the public also attend to him.

The clip later shows two cars further away that have mounted the kerb. One of them appears to have crashed into a tree. There is debris on the road as well.

Police are investigating the case.