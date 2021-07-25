83-year-old S'porean woman dies; 2 new clusters reported

She was unvaccinated and linked to Block 121 Bt Merah View cluster; 130 new cases yesterday gaporean woman died from complications due to Covid-19 infection yesterday.

She resided at Bukit Merah View, and was linked to the Block 121 Bukit Merah View cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

The woman developed symptoms on June 16 but did not seek medical attention until she was taken to the National University Hospital on June 18. She had a history of high blood pressure and hyperlipidaemia, or high cholesterol.

A total of 37 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here.

Two new clusters were reported by MOH yesterday, while two clusters were closed.

One of the new active clusters is at Samy's Curry Restaurant at 25 Dempsey Road, with a total of eight cases linked to it.

To break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, the restaurant will be closed from today to Aug 8.

All those who worked in the restaurant have been placed on quarantine and will be tested during this period.

MOH will also extend free Covid-19 testing to people who had visited the restaurant between July 19 and July 23.

All visitors to the Dempsey area are also advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction, MOH said.

They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell. The other new active cluster is linked to an individual case, and that cluster has four cases linked to it.

There are currently 26 active clusters, ranging between three and 741 infections.

A total of 130 cases of infection were reported yesterday, including 127 locally transmitted cases.

Seventy-five cases were connected to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which has swelled to 741 cases.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 238 cases in the week before to 1,027 cases in the past week.

There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease if one is infected. Over the last 28 days, 11 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit or died. Of these, six were unvaccinated, five were partially vaccinated, and none was fully vaccinated.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from 17 cases in the week before to 120 cases in the past week.

Singapore's vaccination programme has been making good progress, with a total of 7,060,589, doses administered.

More than 50 per cent of the population have received both doses of the vaccine.

In addition, 81,227 doses of Sinovac vaccine were administered as of Friday, covering 67,373 individuals.

