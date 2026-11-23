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Children were found in a home in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, with drug utensils left in the open.

SINGAPORE – A total of 83 suspected drug offenders were arrested in islandwide raids from Nov 16 to Nov 20 , with drugs worth more than $21,500 seized.

The drugs seized were a bout 30g of heroin, 126g of Ice, 33g of cannabis, 15g of ketamine and 11 Ecstasy tablets , said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on Nov 23.

In one raid , the two children of two suspected drug offenders were found in the home with drug utensils left in the open, according to CNB.

In this instance, CNB officers arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man in a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on the morning of Nov 17 .

The woman’s 14-year-old daughter and the man’s 11-month-old baby were found there, with drug paraphernalia left in an exposed area. The children are now in the care of their next of kin, CNB said.

In another raid on a home in Corporation Drive in Lakeside on Nov 19 , CNB officers arrested a 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman , with a bout 27g of Ice and drug paraphernalia seized .

The couple’s five-month-old daughter was found there , and “appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the child was taken care of”, said CNB.

In a separate raid on Nov 17, CNB officers forced their way into a home near Jalan Bukit Merah and arrested a 46-year-old man and his 39-year-old fiancee , after they refused to open the door.

CNB officers used “necessary force” to restrain the man as he “put up a violent struggle” when the officers entered the home, the bureau said.

Two packets, one containing Ice and the other cannabis , were found after the home was searched, while a third packet containing “a small amount of heroin” was seen thrown out of the kitchen window of the home before the couple was arrested, CNB added.

Three others – two men, aged 40 and 64, and a 70-year-old woman – were arrested in the same estate, after they had separately met the 46-year-old man earlier . The trio are suspected to be clients of the 46-year-old man. Packets of heroin were found on two of the three people.

In another raid on the evening of Nov 17 , officers arrested three men , aged 23, 25 and 31, at a bus stop in Penjuru Close. The 23-year-old man put up a violent struggle, and was restrained with necessary force, according to the CNB.

Drugs were found on the men, said CNB, and d rug paraphernalia was later found at the dormitory beds of two of the men.

Investigations are ongoing.