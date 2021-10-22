Unvaccinated

8 1/2 times likelier to die

  • Published
    37 min ago

Singapore has recorded more deaths this month from Covid-19 complications than in the previous 18 months. The numbers so far this month indicate the unvaccinated are 8½ times more likely to die from the virus compared to a vaccinated individual.

