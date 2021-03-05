81-year-old whose husband tested positive earlier is sole community case

An 81-year-old Singaporean woman was confirmed to have Covid-19, after her 82-year-old retiree husband became infected.

She was the sole coronavirus case in the community, out of 19 cases announced yesterday.

The woman had developed a fever and chills last Saturday but did not seek medical attention and recovered on the same day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH added that the symptoms might have been due to the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which the woman, also a retiree, had received last Friday.

As she was a close contact of her husband, whose infection was confirmed on Tuesday, she was placed on quarantine the same day and tested as part of MOH's protocol.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The woman's serological test result is negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

As the vaccine does not contain live virus, she could not have been infected by it, said MOH.

"It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination," it added.

All the other cases announced yesterday were imported, taking Singapore's total to 59,998.

They comprised three Singaporeans, one permanent resident, one work pass holder, 11 work permit holders, one student's pass holder and one short-term visit pass holder.

Update on cases

New cases: 19 Imported: 18 (3 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 1 work pass holder, 11 work permit holders, 1 student's pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 3 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 112 In hospitals: 24 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 88 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,842 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 59,998

All of them tested positive while serving a stay-home notice after arriving in Singapore, said MOH.

The imported cases arrived from several countries including Ghana, India and Bangladesh.

Junction 8, First Culinary Restaurant at the Institute of Technical Education College Central, Cheng San Community Club, 724 Ang Mo Kio market and Teck Ghee Community Club were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said MOH.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, it added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased to three cases in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 59,842 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 24 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 88 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.