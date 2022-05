SINGAPORE - A day after workers returned to their workplaces on April 26, when Covid-19 restrictions were further eased, a heartland tailor saw a 10 per cent to 15 per cent surge in sales.

For Mr Ho Yong Lee, 81, better business is a relief for him. He has a daughter, 48, who became paralysed after an accident 33 years ago. Her parents have engaged a domestic helper to care for her.