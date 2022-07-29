800,000 students to get mosquito repellent, anti-dengue pamphlet

Anjana Rishikaa, 10, has heard that people infected with dengue have high fever.

"I don't want that to happen to any of my relatives and friends," said the Primary 4 pupil at Pei Tong Primary School in Clementi.

Yesterday, she was among 1,500 pupils from the school who were given pamphlets with information on how to prevent the spread of the virus and a 30ml bottle of mosquito repellent.

The school was the first destination in an exercise by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Temasek Foundation that will see 800,000 pre-school to secondary school students receive the items amid the current dengue peak season. The majority of students are expected to get them by end-August.

On the sidelines of the launch at the school yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng said: "We want to protect our young from dengue. We know that the Aedes mosquito is active during the daytime and our kids in school spend more than half their day in the school compound.

"So it's important to ensure that the school is a safe place for them."

According to statistics from NEA, 21,901 cases of dengue have been reported so far this year, which is more than four times the total number of reported cases last year - 5,258.

A total of nine deaths due to dengue have been reported this year, with eight cases reported from the April to June period.

As at July 25, there are 297 active dengue clusters, with 93 of them in the red zone, which NEA defines as an area with 10 or more cases. Dengue is spread through the bite of a female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Located in Clementi Avenue 5, which is a dengue red zone, Pei Tong is doing its part in the dengue fight, through an interactive online game that aims to raise awareness about the dangers of dengue.

The game, which uses elements such as quizzes that involve picking out true or false statements, is the brainchild of teacher Noelle Teh.