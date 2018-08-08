800,000 got moving with GetActive! Singapore

More Singaporeans have heeded the call of the GetActive! Singapore programme this year, with more than 800,000 people taking part over 11 days, up from 680,000 last year.

The third edition of the annual event featured more than 300 activities and 12 sports festivals.

The activities ranged from conventional sports to competitive pillow fights to in-line skating lessons.

As part of the finale, some 3,000 pre-schoolers turned out for a sports day at the National Stadium yesterday, where they tackled simple obstacle courses and tried out children's yoga, among other activities.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu was the guest of honour and joined the children for the GetActive! Singapore group workout, choreographed to this year's National Day Parade theme song, an updated version of the 1987 classic We Are Singapore.

She said: "We want our children to have a strong foundation so they can reach out for the world and be the best they can be.

"And for them to do that, we need them to grow up physically and mentally strong. Sports and exercising are great ways to do that."

Singaporeans have been getting more active when it comes to helping others too, under the Active Enabler Programme which this year saw close to 90 per cent of its community activities feature a charity component.

One such event saw over 6,500 participants run 700m laps around the perimeter of the Chinese Garden.

For each lap completed, they would get a household product donated by corporate partners for needy families in the area.

It was organised by the Taman Jurong Zone B Residents' Committee Youth Chapter.

Said its chairman Caleb Lee, 24: "We went door to door to reach out to residents and what was really surprising was that some asked us if they could volunteer as well and support the event in their own way."

The biennial Singapore National Games also saw more than 15,000 sign-ups this year across 23 sports including nine para-sports, with $250,000 in prize money on offer.

Both the sign-ups and prize purse are the highest since the Games were introduced in 2014.

The festival line-up this year included the inaugural YouthX - an umbrella event for three youth festivals - and the Inclusive Sports Festival, which offered members of the public the opportunity to step into the shoes of a para-athlete through sports tryouts.

"Every year, we aim to organise GetActive! Singapore to galvanise the Singapore spirit as we celebrate National Day," said Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin.

"The turnout at the various events was heartening and reflected the pride and energy of people from all walks of life coming together as a community."