80-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after accident involving bus along Boon Keng Road

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old cyclist was taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon (April 9) after a road accident involving a bus.

The man was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital. He was seen in pictures to be lying in front of the bus.

The accident happened along Boon Keng Road towards Bendemeer Road.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 4.50pm.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the man's bicycle was laden with cardboard boxes.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.