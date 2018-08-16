80 security firms set industry norms, pledge to whistle-blow on service buyers with "unfair practices"

SINGAPORE - Eighty security companies have banded together to set industry norms by ensuring that their contracts with buyers have the same clauses in areas such as prompt payment, dispute resolution, liquidated damages and termination of contracts.

They have also agreed to whistle-blow on buyers whose contracts include "unfair clauses" so that the security industry associations could alert other members and work with the latter group on the need to adopt the industry norms.

Until the matter has been settled, the security firms have also pledged not to do business with these buyers.

These were among the key terms of pacts signed by 80 members of the Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA) and Security Association of Singapore (SAS) at a ceremony on Thursday (Aug 16).

On the reasons behind these pledges, SAS president Raj Joshua Thomas said: "We worked together on the standard security clauses at a joint town hall in January.

"We cannot have a solution that one association rolls out just for its members. For the types of clauses, it must be for all of the industry, it can't be just for one group or the other."

Mr Raj said each association represents about half of around 248 security companies in Singapore.

Both associations on Thursday also signed a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pledging closer cooperation, marking a break from a long-running rivalry in fighting for customers, which subsided only in the past two years.

ACSA president Robert Wiener said this MOU - which details initiatives as forming a steering committee comprising their respective presidents to coordinate activities and initiatives - means both associations will work closely on joint projects and move forward as "one association and one industry".

"For the three of us, historically we used to be very separate and agenda-driven. Today, we are not agenda-driven. We are industry-driven," he said.

He added the two associations had joint meetings before, which were well-received, and that led to discussions for a closer collaboration between them.

Separately, the Union of Security Employees Singapore (USE) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) on Thursday also launched a mediation service for security officers and their employers to resolve employment-related disputes and workplace grievances.

It is supported by the Ministry of Manpower and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and sits on top of the TADM service.

The aim is to provide an earlier opportunity for the parties to resolve disputes, instead of the current approach of taking it directly to the TADM.

Since its soft launch on July 2, USE said it has handled 24 cases.

In one example, an employee reported that his salary was deducted although his annual leave was approved.

The mediator found out that the employer did not communicate this to the human relations department. The company then reinstated the paid leave and also took in USE's suggestions to make improvements to the leave application process to prevent similar occurrences.

"USE takes on a lead role to mediate disputes and to work out a resolution that is fair to all parties involved. It will benefit both employers and employees," said USE assistant executive secretary Mohamad Randy at the Security Industry Council's National Day Observance Ceremony on Thursday.

"For the company, this is very important, because any non-compliance of labour laws would affect them when it comes to the annual Security Agency Grading Exercise."

The grading exercise is conducted by MOM and the Police Licensing Regulatory Department.

A campaign to promote respect for security officers, titled #hormatsecurity, was also launched. One aspect of the campaign sees decals put up at security counters and posts, notifying the public that abuse of security officers may result in prosecution.

Said Mr Raj: "I think it's very ironic, that when you look at officers in uniform, they're supposed to be a symbol of authority. And yet they often end up being a victim of abuse, and that's what we want to correct.

"He is there to do enforcement, he is not there for you to scold or take out your frustrations."