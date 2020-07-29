8-year-old girl among 2 imported cases; 1 new infection in community

An eight-year-old American girl was among two imported coronavirus patients announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The dependant's pass holder tested positive on Monday.

The other imported patient, a 39-year-old male work pass holder, tested positive on Sunday. He is an Indian national employed here.

The two, who had arrived in Singapore from India on July 12 and 13, were asymptomatic when tested, said the ministry.

They had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notice.

The sole community case announced yesterday, a 29-year-old work pass holder, tested positive on Monday.

The Indian national was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been quarantined earlier.

He was tested during his qua-rantine period even though he was asymptomatic.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 356 of the 359 new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 51,197.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced.

Update on cases

New cases: 359 Imported: 2 (1 work pass holder, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 1 (1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 356 Active cases: 5,277 In hospitals: 185 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,092 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 45,878 Discharged yesterday: 201 TOTAL CASES: 51,197

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to two over the same period.

With 201 cases discharged yesterday, 45,878 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 patients remain in hospital, while 5,092 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.