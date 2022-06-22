8 ways to improve undergraduates' mental health

These are eight of the recommendations made by the Inter-University Network in its mental health report:

1. Review universities' academic infrastructure to prioritise mental health before grades.

2. Offer flexibility in the workload and curriculum, including introducing "grace days".

3. Increase communication between students and the school's administration to shape a better learning environment.

4. Put more effort into publicising and planning student-led mental health initiatives.

5. Ensure peer supporters are rigorously trained and certified.

6. Gather feedback on university-provided counselling services and try to improve by implementing changes.

7. Manage students' expectations of mental health resources on campus.

8. Normalise help-seeking behaviour among students.