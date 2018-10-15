8 taken to hospital after accident in Yishun involving two taxis and a car

SINGAPORE - Eight people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three vehicles in Yishun early Monday morning (Oct 15).

The police were alerted to the accident at about 12.30am.

Two taxis and a car were involved in the collision at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Lentor Avenue.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that the eight people were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that five of them had minor injuries and were able to walk. Seven of them are aged between 10 and 70.

ST also understands that two ambulances and an SCDF vehicle were at the scene.

In a picture sent to citizen-journalism website Stomp, the rear of one of the cars is smashed in and the folded back bumper is on the ground. A man is also seen with a uniformed officer.

Police investigations are ongoing.