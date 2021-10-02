8 seniors die of Covid-19 complications, with 2,079 new cases in community

Eight Singaporeans aged between 66 and 96 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, said the Health Ministry (MOH) yesterday.

They comprise seven Singaporean men and one Singapo-rean woman. Four of them were unvaccinated.

Two were partially vaccinated and two were inoculated against the virus.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

It was the 12th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 103.

There were 2,909 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, including 2,079 new infections in the community, 818 new cases in migrant worker dormitories and 12 imported cases.

The local cases included 556 seniors above 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 99,430.

MOH yesterday listed 10 active clusters that were under close monitoring.

They comprise eight migrant worker dormitories, Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and Woodlands Care Home.

New cases were reported for all 10 clusters. The largest one was Blue Stars Dormitory off Pioneer Road North, which had 21 new cases, bringing the total to 442.

MOH said the new cases have already been quarantined.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had one new case, bringing the total to 165, while Woodlands Care Home had three new cases, bringing the total to 31.

Of the 12 imported cases, seven were detected upon their arrival in Singapore. Five developed the illness during their stay-home notice period or isolation.

As at yesterday, 1,356 cases were warded in hospital - four cases fewer than on Thursday.

Of these, 222 needed oxygen supplementation and 34 were in the intensive care unit.

Of those who fell very ill, 214 were seniors above 60 years old, MOH said.

Nearly 4.5 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH said about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses.

Nearly 237,000 people have received their shots. Another 111,000 have booked their appointments.

