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8 men arrested over theft of marine gas oil on tugboat in waters off Tuas

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Police Coast Guard officers conducted a check on a Singapore-registered tugboat in the waters off Tuas at about 1.05am on Aug 13.

Police Coast Guard officers conducted a check on a Singapore-registered tugboat in the waters off Tuas at about 1.05am on Aug 13.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Calista Wong

  • Eight men were arrested for allegedly stealing marine gas oil from a tugboat in Singapore waters off Tuas.
  • The stolen oil, valued at about $10,570, was sold illegally without the company's knowledge.
  • They face charges of theft by servant and may be fined or jailed for up to seven years; police vow continued enforcement.

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SINGAPORE – Eight men are set to be charged in court on Aug 14, after they were arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil.

The men, aged between 25 and 54, were arrested after Police Coast Guard officers conducted a check on a Singapore-registered tugboat in the waters off Tuas at about 1.05am on Aug 13, police said later that day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men, who were crew members on board the tugboat, misappropriated marine gas oil valued at about $10,570, without their company’s knowledge. The oil was illegally sold for their personal financial gain.

They are set to be charged with the offence of theft by servant of property in possession of master. If convicted, they can be fined and jailed for up to seven years.

“The police take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine gas oil in Singapore territorial waters and will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters,” said the police.

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Maritime and shipping

Theft/burglary

Singapore crime

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.