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8 men, 1 woman to be charged with sexual exploitation of minors

The suspects, aged between 20 and 41, are set to be charged on Aug 3.

SINGAPORE – Eight men and one woman have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the sexual exploitation of two minors, the police said.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 41, are set to be charged in court on Aug 3 .

In a statement on Aug 2, the police said the two victims were under 18 years old at the time the offences were committed.

Officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the nine suspects after investigations.

Preliminary probe revealed that the 20-year-old female suspect is alleged to have exploited both victims by facilitating the provision of commercial sexual services and profiting from these arrangements.

She is also believed to have recruited one of the victims for exploitation.

Through follow-up investigation, the authorities identified eight men who had allegedly obtained commercial sexual services from one of the victims.

The woman will be charged with trafficking for the purpose of exploitation and knowingly receiving payments in connection with the exploitation of a trafficked victim. She will also face additional charges relating to the facilitation of commercial sexual services and cheating offences.

If found guilty of recruiting, transporting, transferring, harbouring or receiving a person for exploitation, she faces a fine of up to $100,000 and up to 10 years in jail.

The same maximum penalties apply if she is convicted of receiving payment in connection with the exploitation of a trafficked victim.

Additionally, if she is found guilty of living on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, she could be fined up to $100,000 and jailed up to seven years.

Each of the eight men will be charged with obtaining commercial sex with a minor under 18. Three of them will also face additional charges for possessing obscene films.

If convicted of obtaining sexual services of a person below 18, the men could each be sentenced to up to seven years in jail, fined, or both.

Those found guilty of possessing obscene films face a fine of up to $20,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.

“We will spare no effort to investigate, and bring to justice those who recruit, exploit or profit from the exploitation of minors, as well as those who obtain the commercial sexual services of minors,” the police warned.