8 key changes to take note of in the new year

Here are eight key changes to take note of this year:

1. BACK TO THE WORKPLACE

From today, 50 per cent of those who can work from home are allowed to return to the workplace.

They must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days.

Between today and Jan 14, unvaccinated employees will still be allowed into the workplace if they have a negative pre-event test (PET) result, which must be valid for the duration that they are at the workplace.

But from Jan 15, these workers cannot enter the workplace even if they test negative for Covid-19.

Those who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but are not yet fully vaccinated will have until Jan 31 to complete their vaccination regime.

During the grace period, they can enter the workplace with a negative PET result.

Work-related events are capped at 50 participants, but the limit will be raised for events where all participants are masked and seated at a safe distance from one another.

Workplace social gatherings will continue to be disallowed.

2. FOOD TRAYS AND TABLE LITTER

Diners in foodcourts and coffee shops must return their trays and clear their table litter from today or face a fine.

Table litter includes used tissue, wet wipes, straws, drink cans, plastic bottles and food remnants.

First-time offenders will be given a written warning, while second-time offenders will face a $300 composition fine. Subsequently, offenders may face court fines, which can go up to $2,000 on the first conviction.

3. NATIONAL CARE HOTLINE

From today, the National Care Hotline, which provides psychological first aid and emotional support to callers, will cut its operating hours.

It will operate from 8am to 8pm daily, instead of 8am to midnight.

Those who call after 8pm will be directed to alternative helplines.

4. ROAD CYCLING FINES, GROUP SIZES

Fines for cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will be doubled to $150 from today.

Offences under the rules include not stopping at red lights, riding abreast of another cyclist on a single-lane road, and cycling on expressways.

There will also be a new rule from today that caps the size of groups at five cyclists in a single file or 10 when riding two abreast.

For more serious cases, a cyclist may be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for up to three months for the first offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

5. CPF CONTRIBUTION RATE FOR OLDER WORKERS

From today, for workers aged above 55 to 70, the increase in Central Provident Fund (CPF)contribution rates will see them and their employers contributing either 0.5 or 1 percentage point more, depending on their age. This will go into the worker's Special Account.

For those above 55 to 60 years old, the contribution rate will rise to 28 per cent from 26 per cent.

The rate for those aged above 60 to 65 will be 18.5 per cent, up from 16.5 per cent, and for those aged above 65 to 70, it will go up to 14 per cent from 12.5 per cent.

The rate for workers over 70 remains unchanged at 12.5 per cent.

6. BASIC HEALTHCARE SUM AND BASIC RETIREMENT SUM

The Basic Healthcare Sum will go up from $63,000 to $66,000 for CPF members under age 65.

Meanwhile, the Basic Retirement Sum for members turning 55 this year will be increased to $96,000, from $93,000 last year.

7. HIGHER TAX RELIEF FOR CPF TOP-UPS

Members who top up their own CPF account in cash can enjoy tax relief of up to $8,000 a year, up from $7,000.

They can enjoy another $8,000 in tax relief when they top up the CPF accounts of their loved ones as well.

This cap on tax relief is applicable for top-ups to Special, Retirement and MediSave accounts.

8. POLICE TO GET NEW POWERS

From today, the police can make a forced entry into any place in case of medical emergencies, to protect people from injury or death. This power is also extended to special police officers, including full-time national servicemen and volunteer special constabulary officers.

Commercial affairs officers who investigate commercial and financial crimes can arrest people who possess stolen items.

The amendments to the Police Force Act also make explicit the existing powers of police officers to erect barriers and cordons to control human traffic. It will be an offence to not comply with instructions from officers to not cross such barriers and cordons.

Motorists who evade roadblocks also face increased penalties.