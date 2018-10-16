8 hurt in 3-vehicle crash

Two taxis and a car were involved in the collision at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Lentor Avenue.
Eight people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three vehicles in Yishun early yesterday morning.

The police were alerted to the accident at about 12.30am.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said the eight people were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that five of them had minor injuries and were able to walk.

Seven of the eight are aged between 10 and 70.

Two ambulances and an SCDF vehicle were said to be at the scene.

A photograph sent to citizen journalism website Stomp shows the rear of the car smashed in and itsbumper on the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.

