8 confirmed cases linked to new cluster at Safra Jurong

A new Covid-19 cluster has been identified here, with the Ministry of Health saying it has found eight confirmed cases linked to a private dinner at Safra Jurong.

The dinner at Joy Garden restaurant on Feb 15 is now linked to four previously identified cases, including a Raffles Institution student and a staff member of Creative O Preschoolers' Bay.

Four of the five new cases announced yesterday - which brings the total number of people infected here to 117 - were also linked to the same dinner. The four new patients are a 62-year-old man and three women, aged 62, 50 and 52. All are citizens and have no recent travel history to affected regions.

The only other new case yesterday was an imported one. The 42-year-old male French national is a Singapore work pass holder with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions but had been in France, Portugal and Britain between Feb 8 and Tuesday.

He reported symptoms during his Tuesday flight on Turkish Airlines from Istanbul to Singapore.

Meanwhile, two more patients have recovered. In all, 81 have been discharged from hospital.