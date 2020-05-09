768 new cases, including nursing home worker; 328 patients discharged

Among the 768 new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday is a staff member from a nursing home operated by Ren Ci Hospital at 10 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

The 34-year-old Filipino woman is a resident care associate (RCA) at the home who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Thursday after being tested as part of ongoing surveillance tests at nursing homes by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the ministry said last night.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Ren Ci Hospital said in a Facebook post yesterday that before being admitted to NCID, she had gone to work where she had complied with the enhanced precautionary measures at the nursing home, which include wearing personal protective equipment when caring for residents.

The hospital said it has conducted deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas and will continue cleaning more frequently.

Said deputy clinical director at Ren Ci Hospital David Ng: "Ren Ci has two nursing homes and all staff have been tested as part of the extensive testing exercise by MOH. The RCA was the only staff who tested positive.

"We have since worked closely with MOH to test the nursing home residents whom she cared for as well as those in the neighbouring households. Their test results are negative."

MOH also announced the closure of three clusters - Dover Court International School, ICA Building and Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home - as there have been no more cases linked to these clusters for the past 28 days, or two incubation periods.

A record daily number of patients - 328 - were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Foreign workers staying in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of new cases in Singapore, accounting for 750 of yesterday's cases.

As of yesterday, 19,232 of 323,000 migrant workers staying in dormitories, or almost 6 per cent, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 768 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dormitories: 750 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 10 Work passes: 1 Visit passes: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 7 CASES TO DATE Total: 21, 707 Community: 1,272 WP holders not in dorms: 624 WP holders in dorms: 19,232 Imported: 579 In ICU: 22 Deaths from Covid-19: 20

There were another seven new cases among foreign workers not staying in dormitories.

The ministry also announced five new clusters at 25 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, 63 Senoko Drive in Sembawang, 53 Sungei Kadut Loop, 11 Tech Park Crescent in Tuas, and 57 Tuas View Walk 2.

There were 11 new cases in the community, of which nine are Singaporeans, one is a permanent resident and one is a work pass holder.

The citizens include a five-year-old girl, and two eight-year-olds - a boy and a girl - all of whom are linked to known cases, as well as a 65-year-old female cleaner at Changi Airport.

New community cases have dropped to an average of 10 a day in the past week, from 12 a day in the week before. The average daily number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen slightly to five from six in the same period.

There were no new imported cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in Singapore now stands at 21,707. The total number of those who have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged is 2,034.

There are 1,245 confirmed cases still in hospital, with 22 in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 18,402 are in community facilities.

Twenty have died from Covid-19 complications and six who tested positive have died from other causes.

Jean Iau