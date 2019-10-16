76-year-old Singaporean man drowns while snorkelling off Malaysia's Redang Island

SINGAPORE - A 76-year-old Singaporean man, Mr Lim Joo Yong, drowned on Monday (Oct 14) at about 3pm while snorkelling off the coast of Malaysia's Redang Island.

Mr Lim is believed to have been on a six-day, five-night trip with his family and friends on board the Genting Dream cruise ship.

The cruise ship left Singapore for Bangkok on Sunday, with two stops scheduled in between.

Redang Island was one of the stopovers.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that Mr Lim was found floating in the water before being brought to shore for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Wanbao reported that a doctor on the island tried to resuscitate Mr Lim in vain for an hour.

Mr Lim had lost consciousness before he was brought to shore.

The doctor told Wanbao that Mr Lim was not wearing a life jacket when he administered CPR, although it is unclear if he was wearing one while snorkelling.

The body was transferred to the Kuala Terengganu Hospital on the mainland for an autopsy.

Mr Lim's friends and family were believed to be in Kuala Terengganu to bring his body back to Singapore.

A hospital spokesman who spoke to The New Paper confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.

The Straits Times has contacted Dream Cruises for more information.