755 new infections in community - the highest daily tally in over a year

There were 755 new Covid-19 cases reported in the community yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update. This is the highest daily number in more than a year.

There were also 77 cases among dormitory residents and five imported ones, bringing the total to 837 new Covid-19 cases.

A new cluster with 10 cases has also surfaced at All Saints Home in Jurong East. Nine are residents and one is a staff member.

All staff on the affected level of the nursing home have been tested, said MOH.

A dormitory at 11 Tuas Avenue 10 was also identified as a new cluster, with a total of 21 cases. Of the 20 new cases in this cluster, 19 were quarantined earlier.

The cluster at Avery Lodge Dormitory saw 16 new infections, bringing its total to 82 cases. MOH said the residents have been placed on a movement restriction order and are being tested.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 73,131.

The number of new cases has more than doubled from the total of 332 on Tuesday last week.

Of the local cases yesterday, 231 were seniors above 60 years old.

One case was added to the cluster at Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok, taking its total to 29 cases.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Ren Ci said all 20 residents who tested positive have been transferred to various hospitals for closer monitoring.

It has also provided N95 masks for all of its care staff in the nursing home in Bukit Batok Street 52.

MOH had announced on Sunday that all visits to residential care homes would be suspended till Oct 11.

Another 15 cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total to 126.

The cases in this cluster include 89 stallholders and assistants; five who work as cleaners or safe distancing ambassadors; and 32 household contacts of workers.

The complex has been closed to the public since Sunday.

Eleven cases were added to the cluster at the construction site at 30 Sunview Way, which now has 170 cases.

There are currently 809 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 75 who are in need of oxygen supplementation and nine in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the patients requiring oxygen supplementation, 59 are seniors above 60 years old.

There were also nine new cases added to the clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Boon Lay.

The total number of cases at these three interchanges is 520.