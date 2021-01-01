75 suspected secret society members arrested

Seventy-five men aged between 16 and 54 - suspected to be members of unlawful societies - have been arrested in an island-wide operation that took place between Dec 24 and Wednesday.

The arrests come as the police stepped up enforcement operations to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

Separate operations last week saw 24 men arrested on similar grounds.

For the arrests announced on Wednesday, proactive checks had been conducted at various "congregation hot spots" and shopping malls to suppress secret society activities.

The arrests were made by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division, Clementi Police Division, Tanglin Police Division, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division.

Investigations are underway.

Anyone found guilty of being a secret society member can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The police also said that they have zero tolerance for secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such activities to the police immediately," it added.

Jessie Lim